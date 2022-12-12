Community organisation praised for bringing together BAME women, including domestic abuse survivors

A community organisation has been praised for its work in bringing together Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority (BAME) women, including domestic abuse survivors and widows.

Power of the Mind Networks, which was set up around five years ago, is a project that brings together women from a range of backgrounds and countries – allowing them to form friendships with those who have experienced similar challenges.

On Thursday (December 8), the team received the ‘Brilliant Group Award’ at Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s 2022 Awards ceremony.

Power of the Mind Networks received the ‘Brilliant Group Award’ at Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s 2022 Awards. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

This is in addition to Yvonne Shamiso Marawo being nominated for the Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering, and founder Mavis Mundirwa being nominated for the Inspirational Woman’s Award.

Julia Masawi, Power of the Mind Networks’ activities coordinator said: “We were so pleased to be acknowledged and that people can see the difference we make in the community.

“We bridge the gap we saw five years ago when the group was set up and give a voice to ethnic minorities.”

The group was set up to address the challenges faced by the BAME community that others from this county do not – particularly Afro-Caribbean women.

Representatives from the group accepting their award on Thursday (December 8). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation praised their cookery course for BAME survivors of domestic abuse in particular, which was run weekly in two-hour sessions.

During the pandemic, the network began offering a food bank service to cater to the needs of ethnic minorities who wanted to cook from scratch.

Though, they did not stop there, as they also offered exercise sessions online to alleviate the isolation people felt and set up a walking group for people of all abilities to socialise.

They have an ongoing domestic abuse programme, as Julia said: “Ethnic minorities face different issues due to culture and background.

“They are not confident to go to mainstream services as they are afraid seeking help will impact their immigration status.

“We support people through this process through storytelling, as hearing from people with lived experiences of what they are going through is important. It provides a listening ear.”

Julia also says the group has made an “immense difference” to her life as she has made more friends, been challenged outside of her comfort zone, and been exposed to social problems that affect others.

Even if Julia and the Power of the Mind team cannot help directly, they signpost to alternative support.

The group has received grants from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, which they are “very grateful for”, as Julia says the team “works very hard and there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes”.

The funding went towards a climate change and environment scheme, and collaborative events like litter picking with the Northants Litter Wombles.

“We are thankful for their help, signposting and support,” said Julia. “We feel part of the community and look forward to working with them again in the future.”

