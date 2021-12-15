Community order for man guilty of 'terrible desecration' of Thrapston war memorial

A man found guilty of desecrating a memorial to those killed in the First World War in Thrapston has been sentenced to a community order.

Myles Hannah, 25, of no fixed address, appeared for sentencing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 14.

On November 9 he had been convicted by the same court of damaging the lone soldier memorial in Oundle Road, Thrapston, by snapping off the figure’s head late on the evening of November 12, 2020.

Thrapston War Memorial

During the damage spree, which was captured on the town council’s CCTV, damage was also done to plants outside the council’s offices in nearby High Street.

Inspector Nathan Murray, sector commander for Wellingborough and East Northants, said: “We know this offence caused a lot of upset within Thrapston, especially as it took place so close to Remembrance Day, and I am pleased the case was able to be brought to court and a conviction secured.

“We understand the impact this incident had on local residents and the community as a whole, and I’d like to thank them for their patience and support throughout the case.

“Damaging a war memorial is a terrible desecration and I very much hope the orders passed against Myles Hannah help him both appreciate the hurt and anger he caused, and to understand how to help himself and make better choices in the future.”

For one count of criminal damage, Hannah was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and sentenced to an alcohol treatment requirement where he must have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, and participate in an accredited programme for 19 days.