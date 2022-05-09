Community group provides 30 hot meals for homeless people in Northampton to mark Eid

A community group prepared 30 hot meals for homeless people in Northampton to mark the Eid festival.

Northants Council of Mosques (NCM) has been providing meals for homeless people outside Metro in Abington Street every Sunday for the last year.

On Sunday (May 8), the group made a special hot meal to mark the festival.

The community groups provided 30 meals to mark Eid.

Abdul Ali treasurer of Northants Council Mosques (NCM) said: “NCM provides hot food to homeless and the rough sleeping people every Sunday at Northampton town centre.

“We have been feeding the homeless and the rough sleepers there for about one year and on Sunday we had a special hot meal made for the homeless people to celebrate Muslim Eid Ul Fitr festival.

“We provided 30 hot meals including chicken tikka masala, pilau rice, chicken tikka, vegetable samosas and onion bhaji.

“We also provided tea, coffee, hot chocolate, bottled water, cans of drinks, biscuits and chocolates.”

Some of the food provided.

Abdul Ali, Husnain Khawaja and Helal Uddin - three permanent volunteers for NCM - provide and make the meals each time the group feeds the homeless.

The hot food is prepared at Balti Central restaurant in Marefair, where food is sometimes donated by other Indian restaurants.

Abdul says the group also gets cash donations from members of the public, but the group says they need more support to be able to continue providing the hot meals.