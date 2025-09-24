Community fundraising praised as ‘absolutely amazing’ during ‘exciting’ chapter for Northampton church

The fundraising and support offered by the Northampton community has been praised as “absolutely amazing” during an “exciting” chapter for a village church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Edmund’s Church at the heart of Hardingstone opened its newly refurbished toilets on September 23, and the project was entirely funded by the community.

Reverend Julie Scott, who is the vicar at the church alongside three others, says the change is “truly special” as it received generous support from businesses, tradespeople, church donors and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Edmund’s Church is not just a place of worship but a vital community hub too. They run The Well, which is a twice-weekly coffee morning that has become an essential gathering point for the elderly and lonely.

St Edmund’s Church at the heart of Hardingstone opened its newly refurbished toilets yesterday evening (September 23), and the project was entirely funded by the community.

Revd Julie believes the toilet refurbishment marks the church’s commitment to offering a warm, welcoming and accessible space for everyone.

“Our community has been developed by the people who run The Well,” she said. “Everybody is genuinely made to feel welcome and there was a need for a place where people could come and meet where there wasn’t an agenda.

“We need community. We are designed to live in community no matter your belief system. It helps people develop relationships twice a week and it is free of charge. We ask people to make a donation if they can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revd Julie estimated that 40 people attend The Well across the two weekly sessions, which have been running since pandemic restrictions eased.

Northampton South Labour MP Mike Reader was welcomed along to open the newly refurbished toilets.

With the previous toilet block having been in place for more than 20 years, everyone agreed an upgrade was needed to benefit all members of the community who frequent the church.

Revd Julie was taken aback that Easy Bathrooms & Tiles in Brackmills Trade Park supplied them with a toilet and sink, which was fitted by a local electrician and plumber.

Parish council grant funding covered the cost of paint and with donations from church goers and the wider community, the fundraising ramped up quickly after it began in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It showed us how committed people were to see something positive happen,” said Revd Julie, who pointed out that community groups and schools will also benefit from the improvement.

St Edmund’s Church is not just a place of worship but a vital community hub too.

She continued: “For the community to come together and help us do this is fantastic and absolutely amazing. They all banded together and it is a testament to what people will do. It’s a joy.

“We wanted this to be a success ahead of bigger projects coming next year. It’s got everybody excited to see what we can do next and what the future holds for our little church.”

The hope is to upgrade the flooring and seating after getting the official permissions needed, and this much bigger project will require grant funding.

“I have every faith it’s doable,” said Revd Julie. “It’s a beautiful building that has been at the centre of Hardingstone for 900 years. It’s more than just stone and mortar.”