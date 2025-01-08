Community for fathers and male carers with SEND children entering 10th year of providing ‘vital’ support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community group for fathers and male carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has entered its tenth anniversary year of providing “vital” support.

SENDS 4 Dad was founded by Paul Meadows and the group has continued to push the important message that it is society that disables SEND children, and they need to be taught to appreciate themselves.

By providing fathers with tips, advice and a supportive network of people with similar experiences, it has allowed some families to stay together and improved men’s mental health.

More fathers and male carers continue to join, form close bonds, and find comfort in the fact they know what each other are going through.

One of the latest additions in 2024 was the ‘Brew-tiful Bromance’ social cafe, which is held monthly at The Coach Inn at Delapre Abbey in collaboration with mental health charity Action for Happiness.

Fathers and male carers are invited for a free cup of tea or coffee, and the chance to form friendships while taking part in fun activities – such as card and board games, walks, crafts, reading, or simply having a much-needed chat.

When asked how he would sum up 2024 for SENDS 4 Dad, Paul described the year as “absolutely manic”.

Collaboration was key for the group last year, particularly alongside mental health services with a focus on men and children. They also encouraged more people to attend their sessions at The Frank Bruno Foundation, even if it was just for a hot drink and a chat.

“As soon as people hear you say the word support, they think they have to have a problem to access what we do,” said Paul, who emphasised that community and friendship is at the heart of SENDS 4 Dad.

The group entered its tenth anniversary year at the end of December and Paul says that although the impact and growth has been “absolutely amazing”, this has not been without a lot of hard work.

He said: “We’re now being recognised by services, and dads and male carers are being signposted to us. We’re reaching the whole of Northamptonshire.”

Paul was nominated for a number of accolades in 2024, including being shortlisted for West Northamptonshire Council’s male role model of the year and receiving a Rose of Northamptonshire Award.

“Men tell us the group is vital to them and their families, and it has given them an outlet,” said Paul. “We provide a comfortable environment for men to talk and be themselves, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s about breaking down the isolation of being a father to a SEND child.”

Looking to 2025, SENDS 4 Dad is aiming for charity status and they are attending a meeting with Northampton North MP Lucy Rigby this month – to raise awareness of the mental health crisis that fathers and male carers to SEND children may find themselves in.

The group also hopes to release a charity single and one of the attendees has been tasked with writing the song. Any groups or companies who wish to get involved in this project should reach out to Paul.

For more information, visit SENDS 4 Dad’s Facebook page here.