A community fitness project is set to launch in the new year to improve the mental and physical health of people across Northampton.

Stronger Minds Fitness, which will begin by offering weekly group exercise classes, will open its doors for the first time on January 9.

The venture is the passion project of 31-year-old Joe Hankins, who has “lived and breathed fitness his whole life”.

31-year-old Joe Hankins, who is launching his passion project on January 9, 2023.

Though he works in finance as his day job, he qualified as a personal trainer and fitness instructor during the pandemic.

Joe was unsure of how to launch a project with a focus on mental health and fitness alongside his job, and saw this as the best place to begin.

The 31-year-old said: “I’ve had my challenges in the past and exercise in a social environment really helped me.

“I want to advocate that exercise is the way forward in bettering mental health – especially as suicide is one of the biggest killers.”

Stronger Minds Fitness aims to improve mental and physical health through weekly group sessions at Kingsthorpe Community Centre.

With new year being the prime time for people wanting to better their fitness, Joe believed it was the right time to launch his sessions.

They will take place every Monday from 7.15pm until 8pm at Kingsthorpe Community Centre, and the first session is free of charge.

The classes will then be priced at £5 each or five for £20, in the hopes many individuals will attend to put their mental and physical health first.

When asked what makes Stronger Minds Fitness different from other gym classes, Joe said: “I’ve used exercise to help me overcome hard times and I’m a testament to having better physical and mental health as a result.

“We’re open to everyone and everything can be adapted to different levels and requirements.”

Attendees can expect circuit training at the sessions and some stations will have equipment and weights included.

Joe’s main aim is to see what helps individuals the most and he says as the “group environment is key”, he will be incorporating pair work.

As the weather improves, outdoor sessions will be introduced but for now, it is all about getting the message out there about the new project.