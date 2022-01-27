Community fights back after another HMO application submitted on 'ghetto' Northampton street

A busy Northampton area has been compared to a 'ghetto' following a planning application looking to convert a former building society into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Far Cotton residents have fiercely objected to freshly submitted plans to convert the former Nationwide building in St Leonard's Road into a six-bed HMO for mature university students.

If approved by West Northamptonshire Council, the plans would see the building's upper floors converted into bedrooms while the ground floor would be kept as commercial space.

The former Nationwide branch in St Leonard's Road could be converted into a HMO for six mature students

In the summer of 2020, police discovered around 190 cannabis plants being grown at the site, which were estimated to be worth up to £10,000.

The plans

The applicant, a Mr Baldwin, had to edit his initial plans, which were submitted to WNC in July.

"Our first application was not viewed favourably by Environmental Agency due to the bedrooms on the ground floor. We have redesigned the scheme to show bedrooms on the floors above," the applicant said.

Photos from Far Cotton residents show the issues in the are include fly-tipping and double-parking

Planning papers go on to say: "The whole building needs a complete refurbishment and the cost of these repairs and investment is not justifiable.

"The lack of retail demand is clearly shown with the number of empty units along this road. This is only increasing due to the uncertainty in the economy. There is however a high demand for student accommodation outside of campus for mature students who wish to live outside the university bubble.

"This building has been left to deteriorate for many years now so it is in the council's best interest to allow this application to proceed."

In terms of parking, planning papers say: "Off-street parking cannot be provided, however this scheme can provide six cycle spaces. Students rely more on cycles than cars.

"We understand the stigma attached to HiMOs and parking and we would like to take this opportunity to clarify that our scheme will have no negative impact to the parking associated with this building."

Objections

Despite the applicant's reassurance that there will be no 'negative impact' to the area, Far Cotton residents still voiced their concerns on Facebook.

One said: "Far Cotton has become a ghetto. l really feel sorry for the volunteers who litter pick once a month to make the streets clean...if the council was made to pay them [volunteers] they might think twice about granting permission for more HMOs."

Another wrote: "Too many student accommodations in and around Far Cotton. Parking is a joke, too many cars and no spaces for any more vehicles. It’s driving out families.

"Fly-tipping and rubbish on the streets regularly; students don’t follow rules and don’t care; e-scooters on pavements at high speeds and left everywhere.

"Please, let’s stop builders getting these buildings for their own profit."

Another said: "Yet another nail in the coffin for St Leonards Road. Soon it will be nothing but student accommodation and takeaways."

Far Cotton, Delapre and Rushmere councillors Julie Davenport and Emma Roberts have already submitted their official objections to WNC.

Councillor Roberts said the line, "well it's better than empty isn't it", 'is not a good reason' to allow this to be approved.

The Labour councillor said: "This change of use does not support the local concern for the area.

"The loss of the bank was of serious concern to residents and a change of use of this nature would remove that option from this road for good."

Councillor Davenport said planning rules changed in 2019 which meant parking could not be a reason to refuse an application.