Community fighting for future of Northants playing field utilised by more than 2,000 people

A community is fighting to secure the future of a Northamptonshire playing field, which is utilised by more than 2,000 people in Guilsborough and the surrounding villages.

Guilsborough Playing Field, located in West Haddon Road, is at a “crisis point” due to a lack of volunteers and a difficult fundraising environment.

Freddie De Lisle is a nearby resident and chair of the Guilsborough Playing Field Association, which is the charity that owns and maintains the land.

He told the Chronicle & Echo that it is not just Guilsborough which benefits, but West and East Haddon, Creaton and Hollowell too. The space hosts football and cricket games, encourages young people to exercise and join in with team sports, and enhances social, mental and physical skills.

“We rely 100 percent on volunteers and none of them are paid,” said Freddie. “We’ve been fundraising for the nearly 40 years we’ve been going.”

Fundraising events have included barn dances, race evenings, golf events and the return of the safari supper, in which different people host different courses and 80 people joined the last one.

The events are set to continue throughout 2025 to continue raising the £14,000 a year needed to run the space annually – which includes physical maintenance, electricity, insurance and other utility costs.

A village meeting was held at the end of January to discuss their plans to save Guilsborough Playing Field moving forward, which Freddie believes went well.

“There’s certainly a recognition that the Parish Council and village want the playing field to continue, which is great news,” said Freddie.

“There’s a head of steam in trying to get more volunteers and nail everything down over the next few weeks. We’re much more optimistic.

“Guilsborough Parish Council is looking at giving us temporary funding to bridge the gap between now and an increase in fundraising.”

The Guilsborough Playing Field Association also recently announced the retirement of their long-standing secretary, who Freddie praised for single-handedly running the majority of the group over the past decades. They are now looking for a successor at what is proving to be a difficult time.