Community cafe going from ‘strength to strength’ after owners took the plunge to open just nine months ago

A community cafe in Northampton is going from “strength to strength” after the co-founders took the plunge to open the new venture just nine months ago.

Valentine’s Bistro, located in Upton, is linked to supported living home Foxfields and is also open to the public.

The pandemic was a difficult time for the Foxfields residents, particularly after the bistro was closed by its previous owners.

This is one of the reasons why partners Abbey Garvan and Chris Cox opened the venue in spring last year, with the aim of creating an inviting and social space offering quality, home-cooked and affordable food and drink.

As well as hosting a range of events for the community to enjoy, they sell local art and crafts to raise money for The Lewis Foundation – which is the Foxfields residents’ chosen charity.

Chris previously worked in the building industry and trained in hospitality in earlier years. Abbey was a cleaner, including at Foxfields, which is how she found out about the empty bistro building.

“It had been empty for nine months by the time we got in,” said Abbey. “We decided to go for it together and give it 100 percent. Having three kids between us, this is a family venture.”

As the Foxfields residents missed the food offering after the former business closed down, the pair spent from March to July focusing on them. They got to know the residents and set up a pre-order service, before opening to the public and hosting events from the summer.

The pair aimed to create an inviting and social space offering quality, home-cooked and affordable food and drink.

“It’s been brilliant,” Abbey told the Chronicle & Echo. “The residents have said it has breathed new life into the space. It is a welcoming and social space to bring their family and friends. The community has also been bowled over by what we’re doing.”

Many people remain under the impression that Valentine’s Bistro is part of Foxfields and not open to the wider community, so Abbey and Chris want to raise awareness of the fact that anyone is welcome.

“No one is treated any differently,” said Abbey. “The food is good quality and value. You get a decent plate that isn’t going to cost an arm and a leg.

“Our events are open to everyone and are super affordable. We’re not in it to make tons of money, we want to offer a safe and warm space for everyone.”

For more information on Valentine’s Bistro, visit the business’ Facebook page here.