Community already making progress towards giving out 250 gift parcels to the elderly for eighth Christmas

A Northampton community is already making great progress towards putting together and giving out 250 gift parcels to the elderly for the eighth Christmas in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This all began with Paris Robinson, her husband and their two sons who give back to the elderly individuals of Brixworth every year. As the number of parcels continues to grow, they have had to call on the support of their fellow residents.

Paris was inspired by her mother, who created and gave out hampers in Harlestone, and wanted to start a similar project in her own area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the founder of a cleaning company, Paris explained that she sees many older people on their own at Christmas time and she wanted to do something to put smiles on their faces.

This all began with Paris Robinson, her husband and their two sons who give back to the elderly individuals of Brixworth every year. As the number of parcels continues to grow, they have had to call on support.

The initiative makes a huge difference to people’s Christmases, with the parcels packed to the brim with tens of items that have all been donated by generous businesses or individuals.

The way it works is that the recipients of the parcels must be nominated by someone else from the Brixworth community, and they all attend a coffee morning to collect their gifts. Once nominated, the individual remains on the list every year.

The George Inn kindly facilitates the event and this year's is planned for November 29. Paris, her family and the other kind individuals who offer their support then spend the rest of the day delivering the parcels to those who could not attend or get their gift home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hope for this year is to beat last year’s total of 230, by reaching 250 parcels for the elderly and 20 family bags. Paris said 80 businesses have already contributed and the list continues to get bigger as the days go on.

The initiative makes a huge difference to people’s Christmases, with the parcels packed to the brim with tens of items that have all been donated by generous businesses or individuals.

Paris’ favourite part is welcoming everyone to the coffee morning to collect their parcels, as well as enjoying hot drinks, mince pies and conversation with other attendees.

As Paris has had to call on the help of more community members this year, she was taken aback at how quickly people took up the opportunity to deliver the invitations to this year’s event.

“It means so much to them,” said Paris, when asked about the feedback she receives from the recipients of the parcels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the first year of Covid, some people hadn’t seen anyone since March apart from their supermarket delivery driver. They live alone and don’t see family, but year in year out they’re on our list.

“As a family it’s really important for our two boys to see what we do, get involved and see what a difference it makes. Everyone appreciates it and it’s huge in the village.”

Paris is confident that Christmas 2025 is set to be the most successful yet, and she invites anyone interested in getting involved to email her on [email protected].

The organiser also wanted to issue a huge thank you to the Cockerill family, The George Inn and the wider Brixworth community for their kind support – as Paris says this is so much bigger than her and her family now.