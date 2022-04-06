Colourful Woodford classic scramble raises money for Ukraine

Wayne Partington from Llanthony, Mid-Wales, sets the pace on his 1964 360 CZ made in Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic. Credit: Colin Hysom

Eighty-five motorcycle rides from all over the country took part in a classic scramble in Woodford on Sunday (April 3), in an event which raised money for those in war-torn Ukraine.

Northampton Classic Club's season opener saw riders on a colourful variety of bikes from the 1940s to 1980s compete in more than 20 races.

And clerk of the course Pete Griffith announced fifty per cent of the spectator gate money would go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Bob Tattersdale of Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire, astonished fellow competitors by his speed first time out on a 1973 250 Honda, scoring three wins. Credit: Brian Crichton.

Among the riders were three women. They included London Metropolitan Police traffic cop Ange Harrop, aged 45, (1973 175 Can-Am) who deals with fatal and serious accidents. She was riding in her second classic scramble and loving every minute.

Panel beater Simone Cunningham from Hampshire (58), whose work includes making panels for the Spitfire aircraft at Sywell, was riding a 1964 250 BSA in her third season.

"I've always liked British bikes and it's a fantastic feeling to finish a race," she said.

Kayleigh Gerrie (33) from Braintree, Essex, who has been riding motorcycles since the age of three, was riding her father's fearsome 1971 410 AJS Stormer two-stroke and has been competing on and off for ten years.

Rider Jim Denby gives Ange Harrop a hug for riding so well in only her second scramble. Harrop rides an American 175 Can-Am, chosen because it is relatively easy to start. Credit: Brian Crichton.

Local riders enjoying success included Bob Tattersdale (62) from Burton Latimer. Invited to ride a 1973 250 Honda owned and prepared by former Kettering motorcycle dealer Colin Hill, he won his first three races on it.