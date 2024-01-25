Colleague raises almost £2,000 in charity boxing match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kate took part in three two-minute rounds and managed to raise £1,940 for the charity.

Kate was watched by over 300 people at the bout, including her partner who inspired her to take up the challenge:

“I was inspired by my partner who is an amateur boxer and has previously done white collar boxing matches. Last year I went to watch him, and it was great to see all his training and hard work pay off as he raised money for charity.

The Social Housing Account Manager undertook intense training for eight weeks before her bout took place:

“It was eight weeks of training that I fitted in alongside my working week. I've always gone to the gym and kept fit, but this was at another level. Learning to take a punch is something else. A lot of people have a misconception about white-collar boxing, but this was intense. It included body and head sparring and, as I’m only five foot, I was training with people that were often twice my weight and six foot tall!”

Kate raised £1,940 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kate said: “I chose the charity because a lot of people close to me had family members affected by cancer and so it was clear to me the valuable and important work Macmillan does.”