Coffee group celebrates improving the mental health and reducing the isolation of deaf people for nearly a decade

A monthly coffee group, which will celebrate 10 years next year, helps to improve the mental health and reduce the isolation of deaf people – and they are calling out for newbies to join.

It was four individuals who established the group more than nine years ago, with the aim of encouraging the deaf community to meet up on a regular basis, socialise and have fun.

Northampton Deaf Coffee is well-supported by Halima Ali and the team at Esquires Coffee in the town centre, which is where they have held most meetups since the pandemic.

An average of 12 people typically attend Esquires on the first Saturday of each month, when the group has a dedicated table between 2pm and 5pm.

Sadly, since the pandemic, numbers have dropped and the four founders are trying to keep it alive as it has proved a lifeline for many.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Verona Snow shared the words of one of the deaf founder-members.

Fahad Hussain says Deaf Coffee was founded in 2015 as there was no opportunity for the deaf community to meet up socially in the town at that time.

He felt it would be a good way to improve the confidence and self-esteem of deaf people like himself, and to reduce any mental health problems they may be suffering with through the social aspect.

Hearing people with an interest in learning British Sign Language (BSL), such as Verona, have also always been welcomed to join as it is a good place to practise.

Fahad feels strongly that there are many deaf individuals who feel isolated and lonely, and by meeting up once a month and making new friends, it has a positive impact.

People even travel from London to Northampton to be part of Deaf Coffee, and they have given “extremely positive feedback” – particularly as it breaks down barriers that deaf people experience on a daily basis.

The aim moving forward, ahead of the 10th anniversary celebrations next year, is to raise awareness about what they do to as many people as possible.

Other events are also held throughout the year, including picnics, bowling and themed meetups at different times of the year, such as Christmas.

Fahad teaches level one sign language and for people with a passion to learn themselves, the group poses a great opportunity.

“I was learning sign language when we set the group up back in 2015,” said Verona. “I worked as a communication support worker in schools and I’m a qualified interpreter now.

“My focus was to mix with as many deaf people as possible. I love signing and meeting deaf people, but there’s a big barrier for them. It’s about allowing access to enjoy themselves and meet others.”

Verona says that many people are hesitant about coming along– whether that be for an hour or the entire three hours – but they are always glad they did afterwards as it helps tackle the isolation they face.

There is no pressure for anyone thinking of coming along to attend every time, and Verona and Fahad would love to see some new faces at the August meetup.