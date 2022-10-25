Cobblers is in the last four for a European More than Football award.

Northampton Town Football club has been named in the final four for a European More than Football award.

The European Football for Development Network (EFDN) hosts the awards and has named Cobblers alongside FC Twente, Newcastle United and Athletic Club de Bilbao as the final shortlisted clubs.

The winner will receive recognition for having implemented the most “innovative and impactful” community and social responsibility programme in European football.

Within just two days of the first lockdown, the Northampton Town Community Trust developed a project set out to support older fans who may be at risk of loneliness or isolation brought about by Covid-19 and Government lockdowns.

The project has supported 1,210 people aged 50 and older to reduce feelings of loneliness and improve their mental health and well-being.

The impact it has made is wide reaching, as participants say the project has helped them develop new friendships and improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "We are fiercely proud of our impact in the local community and nominations such as this show just what an impact that work has.

"Having made some calls to supporters as part of this project myself, I know just what an impact we have made.

“Congratulations to Phill and all the staff at the Community Trust, this is truly special recognition for a truly special project and we are so, so proud.”

The four clubs who made it to the shortlist are invited to present their project during the 18th Conference in Budapest.

Attendees of the event will vote for their favourite project and the winner will be announced during the More than Football Award Gala Dinner on Tuesday, November 15.

The winner will also receive a Mini-Pitch System modular sports solution, which will be developed in partnership between the winning organisation, EFDN, and sponsor Musco Lighting.