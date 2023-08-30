The co-owner of a popular Northampton barber shop is unable to work for three months after suffering a hand injury – and has turned to litter picking in his free time.

Henry Alexander, a well-known individual who runs The Barber Brothers in Kettering Road with his brother Jonty, recently suffered a nasty injury to his hand while washing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having undergone tendon repair surgery, he is unable to work for three months and an online fundraising page was set up by a friend to support Henry financially during this time.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Alexander, who runs The Barber Brothers with his brother Jonty, recently suffered a nasty injury to his hand while washing up.

With lots of free time on his hands, Henry purchased litter picking equipment to make a positive impact in his village, Broughton.

The 28-year-old has already collected 10 bags of litter since he suffered his injury, and his mother wanted to share how he has turned a negative situation into a positive one.

Rachel Cooper Norton, Henry’s mother, described his actions as “community spirited” and says he is “setting a good example” to all his family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how Henry felt following his injury when he was told he was unable to return to work for a prolonged period, Rachel said: “He was devastated.”

Henry saw a plastic surgeon the day after the incident, which is when he was told he would need surgery and was given “the bombshell” news about returning to work.

“It was his worst nightmare,” said Rachel. “As he’s self-employed. It’s a huge problem and will have a huge impact on The Barber Brothers.

“He has regular clients and is full all the time. Financially, it’s been a worry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a friend and supporter of the business who set up the online fundraising page for Henry.

“He appreciates all they’ve done and the struggles they had during the pandemic,” said Rachel. “They had to shut for months which was incredibly difficult and have now suffered this blow.”

Nearly £600 of the £3,000 fundraising goal has already been raised for Henry.

Rachel was taken by surprise when her son phoned her to say he had ordered himself a litter picking kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He questioned what else he could spend his time doing and has already collected 10 sacks of litter.

“I was surprised,” said Rachel. “It’s not what you’d expect, but he said he can’t sit around when there’s litter everywhere.

“It gets him out and about in the fresh air, and it’s good for the village.

“I’m really proud. This is a good news story and positive for people – it shows them there’s things you can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I find Henry inspirational as it’s important for young people to take pride in their communities, get out and do some good.”

Rachel admits that litter picking is not something that would have crossed her mind to do, which is why Henry is an inspiration to all his family and friends.

The business owner will continue to have hand therapy for his injury until he is fit to return back to work.