Co-owner of popular family-run pizza company shares exciting venture she has picked back up

The co-owner of a much-loved authentic pizza company has shared an exciting venture she has picked back up, which goes hand in hand with Nonna Lucia’s Pizza.

The family-run business attends pop ups, weddings, parties and private hire events to serve authentic Italian pizza across Northamptonshire and beyond.

It is run by father and daughter duo Daniella and Salvatore Oppido, from Abington, but was originally set up by Daniella’s brother and cousin in May 2020.

Daniella shared she has recently picked up where she left off with another business she began back in 2019, named Dolce Vita.

Offering grazing tables, boxes and platters, Dolce Vita is a completely separate entity to Nonna Lucia’s Pizza but Daniella says they “compliment each other”.

When the pandemic hit, she continued the grazing business alongside her former full-time job and delivered boxes to customers’ homes so they could safely enjoy them.

When her former job started ramping up – which she no longer does as she took on Nonna Lucia’s Pizza with her father – Daniella took a step back from Dolce Vita.

Despite taking a break to focus on other commitments, people were still getting in touch to place orders and its popularity remained – which encouraged the founder to start it back up properly.

Daniella said: “While working full-time, it was hard to give Dolce Vita my all.”

Since starting again recently, Daniella has already catered for a workplace and provided them with breakfast grazing tables.

Nonna Lucia’s then visited the same workplace to provide pizzas, which is why Daniella believes the businesses work so well alongside one another.

Both businesses also prove a popular choice for weddings.

When asked what makes Dolce Vita different from other businesses offering grazing tables and boxes, Daniella said: “It’s our special touches.

“We work closely with all customers and whatever it is that they want, we will be able to provide it.

“We cater for everyone, no matter their allergies or dietary requirements, as we don’t want anyone to miss out.”

The “unique” service she provides includes adhering to any happy couple’s wedding colours, with the finishing touches being in line with their chosen scheme.

It is Daniella’s communication, attentiveness and dedication to fulfil the brief she has been given that she believes has contributed to her success – with both Dolce Vita and Nonna Lucia’s Pizza.

“Trust comes from following your word,” she said. “Grazing tables take time and it is all about being honest while meeting expectations.”

With many weddings lined up over the summer, Daniella says she “cannot ask for much more than that”.

As the popularity of grazing products has been maintained since the business founder filled the gap in the market four years ago, things are looking positive for Dolce Vita.

Nonna Lucia’s Pizza also remains a customer favourite across the county, and you can find them over the coming months at The Big Local pop-up event, Tollyfest, Duston Fun Day and the Earls Barton Transport Show.