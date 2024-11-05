Co-founder of support group for SEND mothers says it is ‘amazing and humbling’ to have more than 700 members

The co-founder of a support group for Northamptonshire’s community of SEND mothers says it is “amazing and humbling” to have exceeded 700 members.

Northants SEND Mummas was founded by Shumi Syed and Emma Briggs in spring this year, after they merged their two separate groups operating from different areas of the county.

Shumi, who has three autistic children, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the importance of supporting mothers and female carers in the same boat and providing them with happiness.

The mother explained that she and Emma soon became friends after establishing their shared values and aspirations for their separate groups – which is when they decided to join forces to have a greater positive impact.

“It made sense to us,” said Shumi. “I didn’t see anything out there. My son started at a special school in lockdown and I didn’t meet anyone. My daughter then joined and I found groups could be quite cliquey. I was isolated and wanted to take control of this.”

Shumi described Northants SEND Mummas as a peer support group for mothers and female carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Their focus is on the wellbeing of mothers, and offer sound baths and wellness groups. They also host workshop talks from professionals and inclusive family events, in which fathers, partners and children are welcome to join.

“Everyone can be themselves and feel relaxed,” said Shumi. “No one bats an eyelid at meltdowns and it’s an environment where you don’t have to worry. Support is there.”

The group currently hosts a breakfast event at The White Elephant on the last Friday of each month, and a coffee morning with a speaker on the second Thursday of each month. More details can be found on social media.

The co-founder said it is “absolutely amazing and humbling” to see how many mothers have connected with them.

Shumi said: “We’re really touched, but sad there’s so many mums out there reaching out as they’re alone and completely lost. I love the fact we’ve got this big community, and we do our best to guide and support.”

Having been successful in linking up with more local organisations, the next step is highlighting the complex and differing needs of SEND children – and the funding crisis that is making it difficult to meet these needs.

Shumi and Emma’s biggest focus at the moment is their upcoming charity fashion show, hosted in collaboration with the JAM fundraising group and Orchard Home Cleaning.

Planned for Saturday (November 9) from 6.30pm at Cheyne Walk Club, high street clothes will be modelled and available to purchase for up to 75 percent off the retail price. All profits from ticket sales, raffle tickets and clothing purchases will be reinvested in Northants SEND Mummas.

It is fundraising like this that will enable the group to cover the cost or subsidise the price of upcoming events, such as their Christmas party with a silent disco and a Christmas dinner for mothers.

When asked what difference fundraising makes to the group, Shumi said: “It’s huge, absolutely huge. We don’t have any grants and are completely voluntary. It will give us a much bigger scope.”

Those who would like to purchase raffle tickets can message JAM on 07887535112.

For more information and to join Northants SEND Mummas, visit the group’s Facebook page here.