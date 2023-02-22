Closing down signs have gone up in the windows of a stationery store at Rushden Lakes.

Administrators were recently brought in for the high street stationery retailer Paperchase, which currently operates around 100 stores across the country.

However, closing down signs have now gone up in the windows of Paperchase at the popular retail and leisure complex.

And it is being reported this afternoon (Tuesday) that Paperchase is set to close all of its branches, resulting in hundreds of redundancies.

The Northants Telegraph has asked both the administrators and Rushden Lakes for a comment on the local store closing, but has yet to receive a response.