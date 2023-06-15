Close friend of Northampton dad to host fundraiser following ‘heartbreaking’ news that NHS can do no more

The close friend of a Northampton dad is to host a fundraiser following the “heartbreaking” news that the NHS can do no more to treat his cancer.

Justin Vanezi, owner of authentic Greek food business My Meze BBQ and a DJ for a number of years, was diagnosed with two types of cancer last year and “time is now not on his side”.

One is an extremely rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, called Primary Cutaneous Diffuse B Cell Lymphoma of the leg, and the other is Large B-Cell Lymphoma which grows daily.

Justin has undergone 14 rounds of chemotherapy, 15 rounds of radiotherapy and most recently CAR-T therapy – all in less than 12 months.

However, as all options on the NHS have been exhausted, his partner Becky Collinson set up an online fundraising page at the end of last month to fund the only avenue left – overseas treatment and trials.

Kris Desmond has been close friends with Justin over the past 30 years since they went to nursery together.

Living only round the corner from one another in Kingsthorpe, they would play together on many occasions and have remained close ever since.

Justin and his four-year-old son Joey.

Kris recalls when Justin warned his friends and family that he thought he had cancer while he was waiting for test results to come back.

“He was positive and stayed that way even after the diagnosis,” said Kris. “Finding out the cancer was rare was heartbreaking.

“To stay as positive as he has and to face it head on has been unbelievable.”

Kris visited Justin at his home just last Thursday (June 8) and said it “inspires” him how he manages to stay more positive than those around him.

Kris added: “His family have been amazing – especially Becky doing everything for him at home.”

Before learning that the NHS could do no more to treat Justin’s cancer, Kris organised a fun run in aid of Cancer Research for another cause.

Two weeks into training for that, Kris learned of Justin’s news and knew straight away that he wanted to organise another fundraiser for his close friend.

The ‘Night 4 Vanezi’ is being held next Friday (June 23) and the 160 available tickets sold out within four days.

With event and raffle ticket sales, Kris’ fundraising total already stands at £2,000.

There will be fun games to play during the evening that guests can pay to get involved with, with all money being donated to the online fundraising page.

A band is playing for free to keep the guests entertained, and there will also be a raffle and auction.

Though the event is sold out, there is still an opportunity to buy raffle tickets and for generous individuals and businesses to donate any prizes.

Kris said: “It doesn’t matter how big or small the donation is, anything that can attract the attention of someone will go a long way.”

On the event’s website, an online auction will soon be started for some of the prizes already donated – including signed shirts from the Saints, Northampton Cricket, and the Liverpool 2022/23 squad.

Kris said: “The event is not just about raising money, but raising the spirits of Becky and the rest of Justin’s family.”

Talking about how many individuals and businesses have got behind Justin’s online fundraising page, Kris said: “It’s amazing and Justin can’t believe it.”

If anyone would like to donate a raffle or auction prize, you can contact Kris Desmond by emailing [email protected]