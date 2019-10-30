Cliftonville corridor improvement works to start in Northampton

Work on Northamptonshire County Council’s Cliftonville corridor improvement scheme will start on Monday to ease traffic near the hospital.

Northamptonshire County Council successfully secured £1.814m from the Department for Transport’s National Productivity Investment Fund for the scheme which aims to improve congestion on this busy route, which is an important north-south link, and one of the main access routes to and from Northampton General Hospital.

Wellingborough Road.

A consultation on the proposals was held in August.

The entire project, which is due to be completed during summer 2020, will be delivered in three phases, including Wellingborough Road and St Edmunds Road, then Cliftonville Road and Bedford Road, and finally Cliftonville Road, Billing Road, Alfred Street junction.

This first phase includes: Reconstruction of the central splitter island on Wellingborough Road (between Kettering Road and St Edmunds Street junction) to create two lane running for inbound and outbound traffic.

Carriageway widening on St Edmunds Street (Wellingborough Road to Stockley Street) to create two lane traffic (north and southbound).

Phase one.

Pedestrian crossing point and junction reconstruction/improvement works on the following Subsidiary roads:

Victoria Road

Wilberforce Street

Palmerstone Road

Phase two.

Carriageway Re-surfacing

Renewal of all carriageway Ironwork

Renewal of road marking, signing and lining.

This first phase is due to be completed in January but this could change depending on the weather conditions this winter, the council said.

Phase three.

Councillor Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment said: “The Cliftonville Corridor improvement scheme is set to improve journey times and alleviate congestion, as well as reduce the impact on air quality in this area.

“I’m delighted that we’ve allocated funding to make this happen and it’s great that work can now start.”