Claret Mountaineers attempting to raise £10,000 for Northampton community

A mountaineering group is looking to raise £10,000 for Northampton Town FC Community Trust by scaling England’s highest mountain on July 29.

Around 30 members of the Claret Mountaineers will go to the Lake District to climb Scafell Pike which is 979 metres tall.

The group, which consists of current and former participants in the community trust’s programmes as well as staff and volunteers, is aiming to raise money to deliver more services in the local area.

Speaking about the work the community trust does, leader of the Claret Mountaineers, Akshay Mistry, said: “We're a vital part of our community because we build a close bond with local people and fans.

“We go out and represent the Northampton Town badge, we go into the community and all the work that we do is to try and help people more than anything.

“If we can help someone change their life for the better using the power of football, that’s our big reward.”

Since forming in 2019 the team has raised more than £19,000, which has gone towards setting up a Cerebral Palsy football team, continuing the Fit Cobblers scheme as well as continuing the growth of women’s and girl’s football within the trust.

The group will be climbing Scafell Pike this year.

The group has previously raised money by climbing Mount Snowden in 2021 and by walking 10 miles around the Brecon Beacons in 2022.

This year the group is hoping to be able to raise funds to create a health and wellbeing hub in Northampton.

Akshay added: “Every pound that you donate towards us goes towards making a difference to someone’s life.

“And it’s helping us make more of an impact to create new lifelong opportunities and give people better life chances.

“It’s using the power of Northampton Town to provide more programmes and facilities for the community.”

The trust is holding its build our community day this Saturday (April 22) to showcase its programmes before the match against Harrogate Town with one volunteer Mustafa doing a sponsored walk from the County Ground to Sixfields.