Wreaths were laid by civic leaders in Northampton in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The wreath laying took place in the Memorial Gardens at Northampton's All Saints Church on Saturday (September 10).

James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Dominic Hopkins DL, Under Sheriff of Northamptonshire, André Gonzalez De Savage, chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Larry Henson, chairman of North Northamptonshire Council and Councillro Dennis Meredith, Mayor of Northampton were all in attendance.

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county, said: “For so many years Her Majesty laid wreaths in remembrance of those who fell in defence of our country, so it is fitting that we should remember her in this way too.

“She was a magnificent example to us all and will be sorely missed, and I’m sure that many people will also wish to remember her in their own way.”

Members of the public have also been invited to lay their own wreaths and other floral tributes as Northamptonshire mourns the country’s loss.

See the pictures below of the wreath laying.

1. Wreaths laid for Queen Elizabeth II Northamptonshire civic leaders laid wreaths outside All Saints Church on Saturday (September 10) as a way to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen. Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

2. Wreaths laid for Queen Elizabeth II Northamptonshire civic leaders laid wreaths outside All Saints Church on Saturday (September 10) as a way to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen. Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

3. Wreaths laid for Queen Elizabeth II Northamptonshire civic leaders laid wreaths outside All Saints Church on Saturday (September 10) as a way to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen. Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

4. Wreaths laid for Queen Elizabeth II Northamptonshire civic leaders laid wreaths outside All Saints Church on Saturday (September 10) as a way to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen. Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales