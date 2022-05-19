Civic ceremony celebrates Northampton's new Mayor Dennis Meredith IN PICTURES

Dozens of supporters and well wishers were invited to the Guildhall in Northampton town centre last night to officially welcome Northampton’s new Mayor.

Councillor Dennis Meredith was named as the town’s 782nd mayor on Monday, May 16 in Northampton Town Council’s second ever annual meeting.

Councillor Meredith’s wife, Rona Meredith, was appointed as Mayoress, councillor Steven Hibbert assumed the role of Deputy Mayor and Elizabeth Cox took on Deputy Mayoress.

Mayor Dennis Meredith told the Chronicle & Echo: “I feel very honoured and humbled and very pleased my colleagues on the town council had the confidence in voting for me as town mayor and I am reaching out to a lot of community groups that I want to help.”

Here are 13 pictures from the civic ceremony, which took place at the Guildhall on Wednesday, May 18 in celebration of Northampton’s new town mayor:

