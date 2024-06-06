Cineworld Rushden Lakes celebrates fifth anniversary with weekend of family fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cineworld Rushden Lakes is celebrating its fifth birthday with a range of family friendly events in support of charity partner MediCinema.

Special activities with prizes to be won include hook a duck, name the teddy bear, sweet dive, bean bag toss and a raffle.

With a collection of prizes including Inside Out 2 goodies and a range of freshly-baked goods on offer at the bake sale, the weekend of family fun is not one to miss.

The birthday events, taking place on Saturday, June 15, will be in support of Cineworld’s charity partner MediCinema, who build and run cinemas in NHS hospitals to screen the latest films for patients and their families across the UK.

Bringing cinematic magic to those who need it the most, donations allow patients and their families to leave the isolation of their wards and get lost in movies.

With a nurse present so patients are safe to enjoy the film, MediCinema is dedicated to improving patient well-being through the power of film, free of charge.

With the release of Inside Out 2 this weekend, Pixar fans can take the opportunity to catch the sequel to the beloved 2015 film.

This new chapter continues the journey inside the mind of Riley, now a teenager, as she navigates the complex emotions and challenges of growing up.

Also on screen across the birthday weekend is Bad Boys: Ride or Die, The Watched, Furiosa, IF and The Garfield Movie.

General manager of Cineworld Rushden Lakes, Craig, said: “Me and my talented team are incredibly excited to be celebrating five years of Cineworld Rushden Lakes.

"The last five years haven't been the most straightforward but our doors have continued to welcome our wonderful customers regardless and we are looking forward to the next five years and beyond.

"We are currently partnered with MediCinema as our charity of the quarter, who we are dedicated to raising funds for them to continue their brilliant work, in offering families the cinema experience from their hospital; a small bit of normality in turbulent times.

"We look forward to welcoming you on the 15th June, where we will be celebrating with various games and raffles in our foyer on top of new release of Inside Out 2.”