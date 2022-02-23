One of Northampton's main cinemas is set to get its projectors rolling again on Wednesday (February 23) after five days shut due to damage from Storm Eunice.

Cineworld at Sixfields was closed on Friday (February 18) after a number of roof panels were blown off the roof by 80mph gusts.

Firefighters made the site safe but the building was cordoned off while engineers repaired the damaged roof.

A statement on the cinema's social media last night (February 22) confirmed the reopening and said its customer services team is dealing with refunds for disappointed film fans.

A spokesman said: "We are aiming to open on Wednesday after 5pm.

"We are sorry to all of you who have booked tickets with us and can’t wait to welcome you back.

"Customer services are currently processing cancellations and refunds from the last day and tomorrow until 5pm, so if you have booked to visit us during these times you will be receiving emails regarding this.

"Once again we are sorry for the inconvenience and we can’t wait to start playing films for you again."