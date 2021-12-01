The tree will stay outside NGH throughout the Christmas period

People in Northampton will be able to honour their loved ones by brightening 'Christmas tree of light', as part of charity fundraiser.

Hosted by Northamptonshire Health Charity the all-digital Light Up a Life fundraiser offers the chance to dedicate a festive light "in memory of someone who cannot be with them this Christmas time."

They will be added to the event's tree of light at the Billing Road entrance of Northampton General Hospital which will be switched on as part of a big tree lighting ceremony on Thursday (December 9).

The first 'tree of light' event was held in person in 2019

Names will be read out as well. Meanwhile people can also dedicate a message to the person, with pictures, that will be shown in a video of the ceremony, as well as displayed on the event's website.

Robert Powell, fundraiser for Northamptonshire Health Charity said that engagement so far has been very positive, and gives a promising sign that they might reach their unofficial target of £500.

He said: "I think it gives people just that moment of reflection.

"It's really personal for people to really think about the person who's no longer with them.

"The messages on the website are really quite moving, as well."

This is the third such event that has been held by the charity but the second to be done all-digitally out of concern over Covid-19.

Next week's ceremony will be attended by executives from all of the hospitals supported by the charity. They will read names and statements in the video released for the digital-only event.

Funds will be used to make improvements in Northamptonshire hospitals supported by the charity.

These include NGH, Kettering General Hospital and those covered by Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust like Berrywood, Corby and St Mary's hospitals, among others.

Robert said: "The money that we raise from the lights will go towards enhancements for healthcare services.

"The NHS provides basic services and the infrastructure for our services. But there is so much we can do to improve and enhance them.

"Donations are the easiest and best way to do that."

The event is part of a range of other fundraisers that the charity has held. Only recently, they raised over £800 through their first ever wine tasting night, which is going towards the children's wards outside play area at NGH.