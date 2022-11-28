Christmas tree farm opens its doors for 30th year in business after major refurbishment

A Northamptonshire Christmas tree farm has opened the doors for its 30th year after a major refurbishment, which has “transformed visits to an experience”.

Welford Christmas Tree Farm, in Northampton Road, has been run by Will Miles for three decades and despite uncertainty about whether the site improvements would be done in time for Christmas, it is now ready for another festive season.

When Will was 17, he would accompany his mum to sell what they had grown on the farm to their neighbours, and now he and his wife Ella grow 50,000 trees in their 25 acres of land.

They have spent the last two years running a cafe and shop from ‘Ella’s Tipi’ and decided to make changes to create something permanent, which includes their brand new barn.

The owner, 46, said: “It has been a mission to get everything ready for Christmas and as we missed out on Halloween, we were worried about Christmas too.”

The barn, which has been received well by visitors, is now home to all of the Christmas decorations they have on sale and Will says it “displays the wreaths really well”.

Will added: “As it came down to the wire about whether we were going to finish in time, we didn’t make a huge thing of the opening. Now we can welcome more people to our farm at once.”

The farm's new barn, home to all of the Christmas decorations they have for sale.

After being open for so long, the business has gone from strength to strength and seen customers return each year. Will says despite their expansion, they “still look after every individual the same as they always have”.

He said: “It means a lot that customers have stuck by us. It’s very rewarding when you had people come along as kids who now bring their own children.”

Despite the opening of the huge barn, the ever-popular Ella’s Tipi Cafe remains open, offering a chance to take a seat and toast marshmallows.

Like a well-oiled machine, Will does all the work outside and Ella does the decorating indoors – which he says has “completely transformed the farm from just selling trees to an experience”.

This cafe is also one of the latest additions to Welford Christmas Tree Farm.

Not only this, but visitors can expect to meet reindeers, a pig with nine piglets and goats on their visit to Welford Christmas Tree Farm.

The venue has a number of food vans visit on weekends, including German sausages and crepes, which are available during opening hours – 8.30am until 6pm.

Another independent Northamptonshire business, Green Kitchen Preserves, is also available to shop at the farm.

For the last 20 years, Christmas tree growers across the UK have competed to provide a 10ft tree and wreath for Number 10 Downing Street. Despite not taking part this year due to the refurbishment, Ella won the wreath competition in 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2020.

A love for the Christmas period runs in the family as Will’s brother Richard sells turkeys.