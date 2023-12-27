Andy, who delivered the trees as an elf, was even asked to present Lapland tickets to unsuspecting children this year

A Christmas-loving couple have been “humbled” by the response to their sixth year of selling and delivering premium real Christmas trees across Northamptonshire.

Tree Buddy is a family-run business, set up by husband and wife Andy and Kelly Cohen in 2018.

The family loves everything about the festive season and set up this venture with the aim of helping others, by taking a job off their lists in the run up to a busy time of year.

The pair had previously struggled to buy a quality Christmas tree and get it home, with the issues of needles falling off and it not lasting until the big day.

They decided there had to be an easier way and Tree Buddy was born, with their trees delivered by ‘Andy the elf’ and customers can even choose to have it installed by him too.

Reflecting on this year’s Christmas period, Andy told the Chronicle & Echo: “200 trees have been delivered and it’s been a really nice year. It’s gone smoothly.”

One thing the pair noticed is that many people put their Christmas trees up earlier this year, with lots delivered during the last weekend in November.

Now Christmas is over, the couple will put Tree Buddy on hold until next July when they begin looking at trees for 2024 and booking events into the diary.

Tree Buddy has a number of regular faces who come back year after year, and they continue to build on that loyal customer base.

Andy shared that they also took on more commercial projects this year, in the way of providing Christmas trees for restaurants, hotels, churches and offices. You may have even spotted one of Tree Buddy’s trees in Nando’s this year.

For some families, their children were tiny when Andy first started delivering to them. Six years later, they have grown up and Andy says it is “humbling” to visit them each year.

For every delivery – whether it be to the door or for an in-house installation – Andy goes dressed as an elf.

This year was no exception and it keeps the magic alive for children as he is often given a script in advance relating to that particular family.

“I delivered Lapland plane tickets to children this year,” said Andy. “The Christmas tree delivery was part of the surprise. That was humbling.”

Tree Buddy hosted a number of pop up events in 2023, as they do each year. The one at the Squirrels pub in Duston was a particular success, despite the freezing cold temperatures on the first day and rain on the second.

The business owners are based in Duston, but deliver trees across the county as far as Finedon, Brackley, Daventry and Market Harborough.

When asked how much it means that people choose to shop with an independent, family-run business like his and Kelly’s, Andy said: “It means a lot, it’s our baby. We’d do anything to make our customers happy.

“Some of the lengths we go to, we’re like the emergency service for Christmas trees. It’s been another really busy year with happy customers, and we’ve met new faces as well.”

Whether it is a script delivered to the children of the family or the basic service of bringing the tree to them, Andy says people appreciate what they offer and are always happy.

Andy says that he may even look to bring another elf helper on board next year, to maintain Tree Buddy’s wide geographical reach.

The couple have already had Christmas pre-bookings for 2024, particularly from schools, as December 1 is a big day for many and it is important to have the tree secured.

Andy wanted to take the opportunity to thank William Blake House, as he says the business would not exist if it was not for their support.

The charity provides somewhere for them to store the trees and for each tree sold, they are given a financial contribution.