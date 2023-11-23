Christmas-loving couple back for sixth year delivering ‘premium quality’ real trees across Northants

All of the Christmas trees are delivered by ‘Andy the elf’, who helps keep the festive magic alive for children

A Christmas-loving couple are back for their sixth year of selling and delivering “premium quality” real trees across Northamptonshire.

Tree Buddy is a family-run business, set up by husband and wife Andy and Kelly Cohen in 2018.

The family loves everything about the festive season and set up this venture with the aim of helping others, by taking a job off their lists in the run up to a busy time of year.

For every Tree Buddy delivery, the business co-founder Andy Cohen goes dressed an 'Andy the elf'.

The pair had previously struggled to buy a quality Christmas tree and get it home, with the issue of needles falling off and it not lasting until the big day.

They decided there had to be an easier way and Tree Buddy was born, with their trees delivered by ‘Andy the elf’.

You can pick your delivery date and time, and even opt for an ‘elf installation’ which means Andy will set it up in your stand.

The business owners are based in Duston, but deliver trees across the county as far as Finedon, Brackley, Daventry and Market Harborough.

The trees are carefully nurtured to ensure customers only get the best, and they are all non-drop with soft family-friendly needles to make decorating a family occasion.

They are all the premium Nordman Fir variety and available in five, six, seven and eight feet sizes.

“There are a lot of people that enjoy a real Christmas tree but can’t go out and get them,” said Andy. “We have customers in wheelchairs. People with brand new cars that don’t want pine needles in there. The reasons vary.”

Andy described the way the business has “grown exponentially”, which began when they jumped up and down with joy when they sold their first tree back in 2018.

More than 160 trees have already been sold this year and there are loyal customers who have ordered one from Tree Buddy every year since it launched.

For every delivery – whether it be to the door or for an in-house installation – Andy goes dressed as an elf.

For many families, this keeps the magic alive for their children and Andy is often given a script in advance relating to that particular family.

“The parents video as the children answer the door,” said Andy. “Their little faces are a picture.”

Tree Buddy has sold more than 1,000 Christmas trees over the years, and even delivers to schools across the county.

Though the family do not grow the trees themselves, they invested a lot of time in researching a supplier before they started this journey.

They wanted to create a lasting partnership, with an environmentally conscious and family-owned supplier who shared their values and love of Christmas.

For every tree that is cut down by the supplier, another two are planted in its place.

Andy wanted to take the opportunity to thank William Blake House, as he says the business would not exist if it was not for their support.

The charity provides somewhere for them to store the trees and for each tree sold, Tree Buddy gives them a financial contribution.

The business hosts pop ups each year for customers to come along and choose their perfect Christmas tree.

This year Andy and Kelly will be at The Squirrels, in Main Road, Duston, from 12pm until 4pm on December 2 and 3 – as well as Live & Let Live, in Larkhall Lane, Harpole, from 6pm until 8pm on December 6.