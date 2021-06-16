Chowns Mill overnight closures planned so superspan gantries can be installed

Drivers have are advised to leave extra time for their journeys as a number of overnight road closures are planned on the A45/A6 junction at Chowns Mill

Five night-time closures will be made to enable the installation of three superspan gantries, weighing up to 25 tonnes each and about 40m wide.

The gantries will span the eastbound and westbound carriageways of the A45 at Chowns Mill junction near Higham Ferrers. The third will stretch across the southbound carriageway of the A6 Rushden/Higham bypass.

One of the super-size gantries

Overnight closures will take place between Monday, June 21, and Friday, June 25, to install the gantries. Station Road will also be closed to carry out road marking and footpath work.

Highways England project manager, Dean Holloway, said: “When completed, the upgrade of this congested junction will bring much more reliable journeys. These gantries will give drivers better information to help with their journeys through the junction and beyond.

“We only close roads when absolutely necessary and to protect our workers and the people that use our network. But we are doing this work at night when we know there is less traffic. We are grateful to people for their understanding while this important work is carried out.”

They are being installed as part of Highways England’s £24 million improvement scheme at the A45/A6 roundabout.

Computer generated imagery of a gantry

Chowns Mill roundabout, where the A45 is crossed by the A6, is being redesigned to tackle significant congestion issues. Signs will be fitted to the gantries which will help traffic flow more smoothly and provide important information for drivers.

The junction is being redesigned as a half hamburger layout with a new link road connecting the A6 south and A5028 with the existing roundabout. All approaches will also be widened to provide extra lanes and capacity.

The closures will all take place between 8pm and 5am and are as follows:

• Monday, June 21:

A45 eastbound and westbound full closure between Rushden Lakes roundabout and Chowns Mill roundabout.

A5028 Station Road, Higham Ferrers, full closure northbound and southbound between Nightingale Way and Chowns Mill roundabout.

• Tuesday, June 22:

A6 northbound and southbound full closure between Chowns Mill roundabout and Nene Park (Irthlingborough) roundabout.

A5028 Station Road, Higham Ferrers, full closure northbound and southbound between Nightingale Way and Chowns Mill roundabout.

• Wednesday, June 23:

A45 eastbound and westbound full closure between Stanwick Lakes roundabout and Chowns Mill roundabout.

A5028 Station Road, Higham Ferrers, full closure northbound and southbound between Nightingale Way and Chowns Mill roundabout.

• Thursday, June 24:

A5028 Station Road, Higham Ferrers, full closure northbound and southbound between Nightingale Way and Chowns Mill roundabout.

• Friday, June 25:

A5028 Station Road, Higham Ferrers, full closure northbound and southbound between Nightingale Way and Chowns Mill roundabout.

Highways England has warned that works may be subject to change depending on weather conditions or 'unforeseen circumstances'.

Diversion routes agreed with the local authority will be clearly signposted during the closures.