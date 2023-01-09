Chilly Willy 2023: 26 photographs of the charity motorcycle ride raising money for the Air Ambulance

Around 500 riders turned up to the event - spot anyone you know?

Every January, the Northamptonshire Biking Community are invited to a motorcycle ride to kick off the new year by raising money for the Air Ambulance service.

This year’s Chilly Willy charity motorcycle ride took place at the newly taken over Sycamore Cafe at Billing Garden Village on Sunday, January 8.

Around 500 bikers were in attendance with the ride commencing at 12pm.

One of the organisers David Purvey told the Chronicle & Echo: “The event has grown exponentially in terms of attendees and exposure.

“It is the biker community that is doing it on behalf of the Air Ambulance but the message is that the Air Ambulance is for people from all walks of life and how important it is.”

The route is a figure-of-eight that runs down to the outskirts of Bedford, over to Sherrington, through Olney, up to Wollaston and back to the Sycamore Cafe.

David added: “We are proud to run the event and thanks goes to the land owners and the new owners of the cafe.”

Take a look at 26 photographs from Chilly Willy 2023:

