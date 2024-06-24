Children’s football team proud to feature in music video for charity Euros single with local performer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A children’s football team is proud to be featured in the music video for a Euro 2024 single by a local performer, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to charity.

The Kingsthorpe Jets Tomcats featured alongside Maddox Jones in his single ‘England Together’, which will support a charity called Head in the Game.

The worthy cause helps to increase mental fitness across the UK, and offers the invaluable opportunity for communities to unite and indulge in the sports they love.

Jay Bates is the coach of Kingsthorpe Jets Tomcats, alongside his assistant manager Tom. He knew he wanted to manage a club from a young age, but could not commit while he played himself.

Having been introduced to the chairman and vice chair of Kingsthorpe Jets Football Club, it was within weeks that the Tomcats under nines team was set up.

Jay and Tom remember the first training session when just six players turned up, and the coach described the “massive progression” since then. An extra seven players have joined the side and they have seen much success.

“We are very proud of where the boys currently are,” said Jay. “We are growing as a team, on and off the pitch.”

The family members and friends of the players remain an important part of the journey for the team, and they are kept up to date with their progress on social media.

The team was proud to have been asked to get involved in Maddox Jones’ Euro 2024 music video.

They were proud to have been asked to get involved in Maddox Jones’ Euro 2024 music video, after they were recently named the winners of a local summer football tournament in their respective age group.

A mother of a Tomcats player, who wanted to raise awareness of the team being involved in charity fundraising through this music video, described the close knit relationship of the team and said they are like brothers.

Jay wanted to thank Kingsthorpe Jets Football Club, as well as the Tomcats players, their friends and family – who continue to support the team week in week out.

The under nines also receive backing from the community, with Yumas Kitchen and Bridge Roofing as their two main sponsors. They have kindly funded their home and away kits.