Two children who died with their mum after being found seriously injured at a Kettering flat were strangled, an inquest has heard.

Anju Asok, her six-year-old son Jeeva Saju and four-year-old daughter Janvi Saju died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in Petherton Court on December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anju was pronounced dead at the scene, while the children later died at KGH.

KGH nurse Anju Asok pictured with her two children

Saju Chelavalel, 52, has been charged with murdering his wife and children and is currently being held in custody.

This morning (Thursday) Northamptonshire’s senior coroner Anne Pember opened the inquests into the deaths of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi at The Guildhall in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brief hearing confirmed Anju’s cause of death as asphyxiation, pending further tests.

The cause of death for Jeeva and Janvi was confirmed as strangulation, also pending further tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeeva and Janvi Saju

Mrs Pember adjourned the inquests until July 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anju was originally from Vaikom in the state of Kerala, India, and moved to the United Kingdom to take a job at Kettering General Hospital in 2021.

After her death hospital bosses paid tribute to the “committed and compassionate” nurse, who was loved and respected by her friends and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeeva and Janvi were pupils at Kettering Park Infant Academy in Park Avenue and the school’s headteacher described them as “delightful and caring children who had many friends”.

Floral tributes left at the scene

Advertisement Hide Ad