Children in Need 2022: Joyful Pudsey themed outfits and activities for youngsters across Northampton

Millions will be raised across the country for a variety of charities supported by Children in Need

From spotty tops and bows to a ‘Harry Spotter’ outfit, youngsters across Northampton have embraced Pudsey today (November 18) to get involved with Children in Need.

The annual, national fundraising event raises money for charities and project across the UK that help children who are vulnerable or less fortunate.

Often the fundraiser is supported by schools and education settings in way of a mufti or dress up day - and Northampton is no different.

Children across the town have supported the fundraiser by donning adorable costumes and outfits and donating to the cause.

BBC's Children in Need appeal show will be on BBC One tonight from 7pm until 10pm. Visit the BBC's website to find out how to donate.

Below is a collection of photos of some of the wonderful pictures submitted to Chronicle & Echo of Children in Need outfits.

1. Children in Need 2022 Oscar aged five and Louie aged one ready for Children in Need. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2. Children in Need 2022 Poppy aged five in spotty PJs. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3. Children in Need 2022 Staff and children at SJS Childcare in East Hunsbury have completed a jelly welly walk, sponsored run, cake sale and raffle, and have already raised more than £1,600. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4. Children in Need 2022 Summer aged two and Carly aged five in the festive spirit as well as dressing up for Children in Need. Photo: UGC Photo Sales