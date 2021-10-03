Child missing from Northampton - have you seen Blake?
He was last seen yesterday evening (Saturday, October 2)
A 12-year-old boy has gone missing after last being seen in the Northampton town centre yesterday evening (Saturday, October 2).
Blake Bull had been in the town centre where a witness saw him at 9.30pm.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for the public’s help to locate missing 12 year old child Blake Bull.
"Blake was last seen in the Northampton town centre at 9.30pm last night, October 2, 2021.
"Blake is 12 years old, 5'5", slim build with brown wavy hair. He is wearing a black hoodie, black joggers and carrying a black man bag."
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPN4/3097/21.