Child injured after having 'lit rubbish' thrown at her at Wellingborough skate park
The incident happened at the skate ramps in Bassetts Park at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 10.
A police spokesman said: “The victim had been sitting beneath the ramps with friends when another group of young people approached.
"A boy who was part of the group then set fire to rubbish and threw it towards the girls.
"The burning litter landed on the victim’s lap and caused minor injury to her leg as she stood up to brush it off.
"The boy is then believed to have left the area towards Roberts Street.”
The boy is described as a white boy aged 11 or 12, 4ft 8in, of average build with long ginger hair and freckles covering his face.
He wore a black tracksuit with red stripes around the arm which had a rip in the back of the jogging bottoms. He was carrying a purple lighter.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000476150 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.