Following the announcement that Northamptonshire Police chief constable, Nick Adderley, will be here to stay - after a 34-day retirement - the top cop has spoken about his “bold plans”.

It was confirmed last week that Nick Adderley, who has been in the role since 2018, will ‘retire’ for 34 days before returning to the force having signed a new two-and-a-half year contract.

The chief constable took to Twitter after the announcement to detail his plans, which include an expansion on neighbourhood policing and more.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Nick Adderley.

He said: “Thank you for all the positive comments and support. We have bold plans to make Northamptonshire even safer including more investment and expansion of neighbourhood policing, greater focus on prevention and intervention and the furtherance of building trust and confidence.

“2023 will bring with it further challenges, which we must prepare for, never shying away from difficult decisions and choices but equally seizing the opportunity to capitalise on technology, reduction in unnecessary bureaucracy and listening intently to the needs of the public.

“A primary objective for me as we move into 2023 and beyond, is to assess what more we can do to improve the morale and wellbeing of our staff.

“We have the quality, we have the talent so it is only right that we focus intently on how to keep it, nurture it and develop it further.”

Mr Adderley, aged 57, will leave between Monday, February 27 and Sunday, April 2 and a temporary chief constable will take over his role for that time. The temporary chief constable has been named as deputy chief constable Paul Gibson of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).

The temporary chief constable will be in place due to police rules that mean that Mr Adderley’s pension would decrease if he does not take a break, as he has completed his 30 years of policing, after which officers usually retire.

