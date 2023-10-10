Cherished employee at iconic ice-cream factory in Northampton retires after 50 'wonderful' years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cherished figure at an iconic ice-cream factory in Northampton has officially retired after dedicating 50 ‘wonderful’ years of his life to crafting delicious ice cream.

Peter Fenlon, aged 60, has hung up his ice-cream scooper for the final time at the Gallone’s ice-cream factory in Kingsthorpe.

The soon to be 61-year-old started working at the site in 1973, sweeping the yard ‘for a few quid’ when he was 11.

Peter (far right) and founder Eduardo Gallone (middle) at the Kingsthorpe site in the late 1970s.

50 years later and Peter is, according to boss Aldo Gallone, a ‘wealth of knowledge’ in the manufacturing side of the industry.

Peter said: “I’ve been there from a boy to a man. It’s the only thing I’ve ever done. It’s the only thing I know. It’s over half my life, and I wouldn’t have swapped it for anything else.

"I’ve worked under three different generations of the Gallone family. They saw me as part of the family; I’ve felt that my whole career. I’ve felt valued. That’s why I spent 50 years here. The Gallones have been good to me. They looked after me; Italians are very family-orientated people.”

Painting a picture of what it was like when he started back in 1973, Peter said: “I came from quite a poor family and if you wanted a bit of extra money you had to work for it. I went into Gallone’s and I used to sweep the yard and they gave me a few quid. Then, I left school and the boss said, ‘What are you going to do?’. I said, ‘I’ll make ice-cream if you’ll have me!’. And I’ve been here ever since.

Peter (middle) alongside Aldo Gallone (left) and his family at his recent surprise retirement party

"I’ve mainly been doing the ice-cream manufacturing and inventing new flavours during my career. The manufacturing side of it, there’s a lot more to it than what people think!”

After four heart attacks since the age of 38, Peter said he felt now the time was right to call it a day on his career.

He said: “I’ve not been in fantastic health. I thought I’d call it a day and enjoy whatever life I’ve got left. I still felt like I wanted to go on but you’ve got to weigh things up. I‘d rather die on a beach somewhere than at the ice-cream factory!”

A surprise retirement party attended by nearly 60 people was organised to honour Peter's five decades of dedication. He was deeply touched by the gesture, saying: "I’ve got to take my hat off to them all for keeping it secret! It was a fantastic surprise leaving party. I felt special. I felt like number one! Little me felt like number one for a few hours. It was a brilliant party with brilliant people.”

He added: “I’ve had a good life. It’s been hard work. It’s not been easy. But it’s what I like. I’ve enjoyed it. The party was so fitting.”

Boss Aldo Gallone said: “I’ve known Peter most of my life. It hasn’t been easy to say goodbye. He’s more of a member of the family than an employee. He’s a wealth of knowledge that’s left the building. He’s been wonderful all the way through.”