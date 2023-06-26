Chef at Northampton Hope Centre to conquer Triglav to raise money for those facing homelessness.

He said, "It's a very challenging climb, and it's not something I have done before. However, the Hope Centre is an amazing charity that does incredible work for the homeless community in Northampton. I want to contribute to their invaluable efforts and make a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most."

The Northampton Hope Centre is a leading organization dedicated to tackling homelessness and hardship in the Northampton area. Through various initiatives, including emergency accommodation, food provisions, support services, and skills training, the Hope Centre strives to empower individuals and provide them with the tools necessary to rebuild their lives.

If you would like to learn more about the Northampton Hope Centre and the impactful work they do for the homeless community, please visit their official website at www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk.

Richard Shilcock

You can also support Richard Shilcock's fundraising efforts by contributing to his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/richard-shilcock-1677422182856 . Every donation, no matter the size, will make a significant difference in providing vital support and opportunities for those facing homelessness.

Bags packed for the journey

