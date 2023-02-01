A Northampton cheesemaker is back to work, six long weeks after a “devastating” fire destroyed £24,000 worth of his produce just days before Christmas.

On December 20, 2022, the owner of Cobblers Nibble, Gary Bradshaw, discovered an electrical fire had left two months of hard work burnt and charred – which weighed a whopping 150 kilos.

He knew as soon as he saw the soot and smoke pouring out of the room that he would be out of action for a while, but yesterday (January 31) he returned to what he loves most.

150 kilos of cheese was left burnt after the electrical fire in December, as shown on the left.

Gary said: “It’s good to be back. I’ve never taken as long as six weeks off work in the nine years I’ve been in this job.

“It’s interesting that a day’s work took me longer than usual. I was working from 7am until 6pm yesterday.”

As it takes around six weeks for the cheese to age, Cobblers Nibble will not be back to selling until at least mid-March – but Gary is just pleased the ball is rolling again.

The first batch he created yesterday has already been ordered by customers, who have eagerly awaited the business’ return.

“Our customers have been brilliant,” said the cheesemaker. “Many of them have already been in contact and have not shopped with anyone else since our fire.

“We’ve also had new customers reach out. It’s now onwards and upwards, and I have a good feeling about this year.”

It took four solid weeks of cleaning and replacing equipment to get the workshop looking like new, and Gary had a helping hand from a fellow cheesemaker from Cambridge.

The day of the fire (December 20), Gary was due to deliver to his suppliers, and had to cancel food shows for last month and this month.

Though the majority of the cheese was ruined, Gary had moved some stock over to Hamm Tun Fine Foods shop before the fire – which Cobblers Nibble is part of.

That stock lasted until two weeks ago, and now Gary believes there is no Cobblers Nibble cheese left anywhere in the entire county.

