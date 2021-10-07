Charity’s urgent appeal for more volunteers to join its team at Northampton homeware shop

The British Heart Foundation needs more volunteers.

A national charity is appealing for more volunteers to join its team at a Northampton homeware shop.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) needs more people to work at its Home Plus store at the bottom of Bridge Street to help raise funds for life saving research.

There are a range of opportunities available including administration, merchandising, online roles and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Boardman, retail volunteering operations manager at British Heart Foundation, said: “We would love to hear from those who are looking to support their local community and can offer even just a few hours a week to come and join the team at the Northampton Home Plus Store.

“Volunteering at the BHF is a great opportunity to meet new people, boost your confidence, gain retail experience and help give unwanted items a new lease of life.

“The gift of time is vital to the British Heart Foundation, and we rely on the generous support of the public.

“Every hour given will help us raise funds to support the 21,000 people in Northampton living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

There are a range of opportunities available, ideal for those keen to develop their skills and gain confidence in the workplace or those looking to be more sustainable members of the community, hoping to meet new people.

Volunteers can get involved in tasks such as telephone and logistical administration, merchandising on the shop floor and answering customer queries.

The charity also offers online roles for those keen on honing their tech skills, by helping to research, photograph and list items for BHF’s online shops.

Behind the scenes volunteers can take on warehouse activities or specialist roles which can provide transferrable skills that are perfect for future job applications.

There are also opportunities to become volunteer stock collection drivers, stock generators and volunteer recruiters who get out in the local area.