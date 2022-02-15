A charity single launched to raise funds for the Lewis Foundation in Northampton has raised more than £3,500 in a single week, with more yet on the way.

Pulled together by Northampton's own 'singing solicitor' Kevin Rogers, chairman of regional law firm Wilson Browne Solicitors, the song was launched on World Cancer Day (February 4) to support the foundation.

Now raising in excess of £3,570, the money it brings in will be used by the Lewis Foundation to give yet more surprise gifts to adult cancer patients receiving treatment in hospital.

The song, offering a new twist on Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love', features the vocal talents of Kettering General Hospital’s choir, broadcaster John Griff, and Northamptonshire-based musicians Beccy Hurrell and Ian Taylor, who filmed and recorded a heart-warming rendition of Bob Dylan’s classic; Make You Feel My Love.

It has even found support from famous figures like TV personality Eammon Holmes, who currently presents his own breakfast show for GB News.

He tweeted: "I've met Lorraine and the thoughtful work she does for cancer patients is so admirable, kind and useful. Maybe you can help her with your support? The single is lovely too. #WorldCancerDay2022."

Kevin said: “To have so many people get behind us in just one week is immensely humbling.

The effort has smashed the record set by the singing solictor's previous song

"Cancer really does touch everyone, and the massive response to this fundraiser shows that. The support and kind donations from everybody is just incredible – I really can’t thank them enough.

“I started the #singingsolicitor because I promised my late Mum that I would, and that I would use it as a way to make a difference. The money we have raised for The Lewis Foundation will bring comfort and smiles to those living with cancer and who are undergoing gruelling treatment, and that makes me feel very proud.”

Lorraine Lewis, joint founder and CEO of the foundation, said: "We were blown away by the generosity and kindness of people who have taken the time to donate, especially during the current climate where financially it is not easy for people.

"The song and video is beautiful and captures exactly why we do the work we do, the kindness of helping a stranger and the positive difference it makes. This is why I feel the single has had so much support.

"Everyone involved in making the charity single possible, should be extremely proud of what they have achieved because gifting their time to do this means as a charity we will be able to brighten the day of lots of adult cancer patients going through treatment in hospital."

There are already plans to put the funds to work, with hopes that the gifts garnered might be given in person during the coming year, something that was previously not possible due to lockdown.

Lorraine added: "The money will be going towards funding our gift packs for adult cancer patients in hospital. The amount raised so far will fund 991 gifts for adult cancer patients in hospital. This will have a huge impact on the lives of so many people.

"We are looking forward to continuing to grow our charity to enable us to support even more people going through cancer treatment in hospital by providing our packs to more wards and developing partnerships with new hospitals.

"If any business would like to get involved in sponsoring our gift packs or donating items for our gift packs to support us in doing our work and be a part of making a big difference in your community, please get in touch."

Anyone who is interested can contact the CEO at [email protected]