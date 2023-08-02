Charity rescues two pythons after they were abandoned in sacks outside Northampton vets
It is not known when the snakes were last fed
A charity has rescued two pythons after they were left abandoned in sacks outside a Northampton vets.
The snakes were left outside a practice in Roade and the vets called Animals In Need about the abandoned reptiles on Tuesday (August 1).
A spokesperson from the charity said: “They are both in good condition but we have no idea of age or when they last shed or were last fed."
The snakes are now safe at the rescue centre.