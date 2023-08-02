News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Charity rescues two pythons after they were abandoned in sacks outside Northampton vets

It is not known when the snakes were last fed
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:04 BST

A charity has rescued two pythons after they were left abandoned in sacks outside a Northampton vets.

The snakes were left outside a practice in Roade and the vets called Animals In Need about the abandoned reptiles on Tuesday (August 1).

A spokesperson from the charity said: “They are both in good condition but we have no idea of age or when they last shed or were last fed."

The snakes are now safe at the rescue centre.

Related topics:NorthamptonAnimals