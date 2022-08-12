Charity rescues four cute kittens 'cruelly' abandoned in chip box at Northampton quarry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A litter of four cute kittens were 'cruelly' abandoned in a cardboard box at a quarry in Northampton.

The six-week old kittens were found in a chip box with airholes by a dog walker at Duston Quarry this month (August).

All four kittens were passed on to animal rescue charity Animals in Need Northamptonshire (AIN) and have since been reported safe and put up for adoption.

The litter of four kittens are now safe with AIN and up for adoption

AIN boss Annie Marriott said: "The kittens were in a sealed box with airholes in. The dog walker scooped them up and took them to Vets For Pets who contacted us.

"They are just so cute. They're only about six-weeks-old. They're so easy to rehome.

"They’re now called Esme, Margot, Winston and Arthur. They're safe now at AIN and will be vaccinated, neutered and ID chipped then rehomed in pairs.

"For more information please email Sally, our cat coordinator, at [email protected]uk"

AIN had hundreds of comments on its Facebook page from outraged members of the public.

One person said: "How could any human look at those beautiful little faces, close the lid on that box and know they are leaving them to slowly die of thirst and hunger? I truly cannot comprehend it. I only hope they don't still own the mother - she deserves better."

Another wrote: "How can anyone be so horrible to do such a thing like this? Why can't they just be honest and tell someone they can't look after them? Not just dump them in a box. So cruel."

"How can anyone just abandon such beautiful kittens, it just beggars belief in this day and age. It's so cruel," another added.