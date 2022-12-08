Charity pleads for business support in 2023 to help Northampton children who have suffered trauma

A charity has pleaded for the support of businesses across the county next year to help children and young people who have suffered from trauma.

KidsAid, a charitable organisation offering long-term intervention and therapeutic support for a minimum of between 25 and 30 weeks, is calling for local businesses to get on board in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By supporting KidsAid, companies will be supporting local children who have suffered trauma – including neglect, abuse, anxiety, depression, self harm, attachment difficulties, family breakdown, bullying, bereavement and illness.

KidsAid's fundraising coordinator Lorraine (left) and office administrator Charlotte (right) at the Christmas photoshoot for the Big Give campaign.

The charity’s director, Rebecca Caswell-Fox said: “Support is everything to us. Funding is hard to get but the need for our services is rising – and the last thing we want to do is turn anyone away.

“We’re unique in the way we offer such an intense level of long-term support, for children that have been through high levels of trauma, and companies can help us make a sustainable change to their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses and community groups can support by holding their own fundraisers, sponsoring a child’s therapy, offering their time and expertise, or supporting financially.

Alternatively, there are several events next year they can get involved with, the first two being the Wellbeing Festival on February 15 and Sywell Swim on May 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the KidsAid staff with Star Wars characters, which others could also be pictured with at their Christmas fair in aid of the Big Give campaign.

There are four more planned, including the Milton Keynes Colour Run, an abseil down the Northampton Lift Tower, Wolf Run in Stanford, and the Northampton Half Marathon – all of which are later on in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local business, Crick Software, has funded KidsAid this year and plans to do the same in 2023. They have funded therapy materials to kit out the rooms so all children have brand new equipment to use.

“We know it’s a difficult time for everyone and we expect referrals to keep growing,” said Rebecca. “We need support like this to continue doing what we do best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has ended the year on a high after raising £14,000 from their recent Big Give campaign, which ended on Tuesday (December 6).

Half of the money was donated and this was match-funded by KidsAid, which will be put towards free therapy for a number of children referred to their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They held a number of events, including a Christmas fair at Milton Malsor Village Hall where attendees had the chance to be photographed with Star Wars characters, a Christmas candle making class, and a Christmas photo shoot in the Grosvenor Centre.

The aim was to raise £10,000 and offer 500 free therapy sessions, which was achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becca said: “It was good to see so many people involved and really heartwarming that families and businesses having a difficult time still chose to support our fundraiser. This money will make a huge difference.”

KidsAid wants to see this level of success replicated next year, and believes it will only be possible with the support from businesses across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad