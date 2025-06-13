Charity offering free food reflects on ‘astronomical uptake’ since opening in Northampton two years ago

The founder of a charity offering free food for everyone has reflected on the “astronomical uptake” since opening their Northampton branch more than two years ago.

Jedidiah UK provides unsold fresh food from supermarkets to the public and operates with the motto ‘let no one go hungry’.

Ahead of opening its Northampton branch, the charity gave food parcels to more than 5,300 families in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Greater London.

What started as the founder going out of her way to provide food parcels during the pandemic, has now progressed to opening a growing number of pantries for anyone to collect free food.

The charity was founded by Cynthia Tooley MBE in 2020, and she saw the opportunity to expand to Northampton in April 2023 in a bid to combat food poverty in the area.

“The welcome has been amazing,” said Cynthia, who explained that the uptake across the other branches was slower in comparison to Northampton.

There has been a queue from the very first day and Cynthia says the immediate positive response validated that they made the right decision to join the town.

Jedidiah UK hopes to have filled a gap in the town, in which people can rely on them for food support during the daytime which is not limited to a certain number of visits.

“There was an instantaneous and astronomical uptake,” said Cynthia. “Research showed that the need was three to four times higher here than the areas we have other branches. The initial uptake made that clear.”

The level of need has remained steady since then, whereas the other branches have seen an “increase in line with economic downturn”.

Anyone wishing to access Jedidiah UK’s Northampton service can pay them a visit from midday from Tuesday to Friday, and from 9am on Saturdays. They remain open until the food, pet food and hygiene products have run out for that day.

“I started the charity when there was an unusual phenomenon post-Covid,” said Cynthia. “Affluent families were suddenly unable to maintain their lifestyles, and there was a huge transition in the perception of who needed food support.”

Jedidiah UK is proud to have “normalised people getting help with dignity” and fostered a sense of community, particularly in Northampton over the past two years.

For more information on Jedidiah, visit the charity’s Facebook page here.