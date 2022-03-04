Northampton man thanks charity that helped him ‘see a way out’ of debt following cancer diagnosis

A Northampton man has thanked a charity that helped him “see a way out” after he encountered debt following his cancer diagnosis.

Matthew Alden was struggling to pay his bills when he lost his job shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Matthew had a cancerous lymph node removed from his neck in August 2020, but as doctors could not find the primary source of the cancer he was unable to have any follow up treatment and the cancer returned again in November 2021.

Shortly after being diagnosed with what is known as ‘cancer of the unknown primary’, Matthew lost his job as a result of the pandemic and found his monthly income suddenly shrink.

The 47-year-old said: “I was living off £400 a month which didn’t even cover my bills.

“I was getting into debt, missing payments. I couldn’t afford car insurance but I somehow had to get back and forth to the hospital.

“I was getting further into debt and couldn’t find a way out of it.

“I lost my job, my partner and got diagnosed with cancer within the same month. I just thought, what else is going to happen.

“It was like this tsunami, it just kept coming and coming.”

Matthew had support from the Macmillan nursing team at Northampton General Hospital who not only ensured he had all the cancer information he needed but also put him in touch with the Macmillan Welfare Benefits Team to help him with his financial struggles.

He added: “Mandy and Laura were brilliant. They sorted me out with a Macmillan Grant to cover my car tax and gave me advice on benefits.

“I was already getting Universal Credit but they helped me to fill out the forms for housing and sickness benefits too which made a really big difference.

“I honestly don’t know what I’d have done without them.

“Every time I had a question I rang Macmillan for information. If it wasn’t for the Macmillan ladies, Hollie, Leigh and Olivia, I’d have been completely in the dark.”

Matthew continues to have monthly check-ups to monitor his body for any sign of the primary cancer but has now returned to work.

“I try not to think about the fact that I might be living with cancer somewhere in my body,” he continued.

“I’m a really positive person which makes a big difference.

“I think a lot of people give up when they’re told they have cancer.

“I’m just thinking I’ve had cancer twice now and I’m still working, happy and healthy. Apart from a couple of scars on my neck I count myself lucky.”

Figures from the Macmillan Welfare Benefits Service in Northamptonshire shows it helped 505 people claim an average of £1,261,000 between June 2020 and June 2021.

The service, funded by Macmillan Cancer Support and run by Central and East Northamptonshire Citizens Advice, was set up to help people with cancer cope with the huge financial pressures many face as a result of the illness.

Macmillan research shows that 83 percent of people with cancer in the UK experience some kind of financial impact from their diagnosis, and for those affected, this reaches an average of £891 a month, on top of their usual expenditure.

Mandy Orton, Macmillan Cancer Support benefits advisor in Northamptonshire, said: “No-one who has a life-threatening illness should have to worry about how to pay their bills or cover the costs of getting to hospital, but every day we hear from people facing these choices.

“Cancer comes with lots of unexpected costs and often a loss in income.

“Particularly for those who have never tried to navigate the benefits system before, it can feel like a maze, especially when someone is going through gruelling treatment or struggling to deal with the emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis.

“We want everyone with cancer to know we’re here to help make sure they get access to all the money they’re entitled to.

"I’d urge anyone with cancer to get in touch and see how we can help.”

In response to the cost-of-living crisis, Macmillan has just announced an extra £3.5m in funding into its Financial Grants scheme, to help meet the soaring need.