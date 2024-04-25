Charity given ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity to expand into new premises if the team can raise £40,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-established charity of almost three decades has been given a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to expand into a new building if the team can raise £40,000.

The Doddridge Centre in St James, which operates two venues, hosts a variety of community engagement events – as well as supporting people with hot drinks, breakfasts and a warm space to utilise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity hires meeting rooms to CICs, commercial and non-profit organisations, as well as providing office accommodation to other local charities.

The Doddridge Centre in St James, which operates two venues, hosts a variety of community engagement events – as well as supporting people with hot drinks, breakfasts and a warm space to utilise.

Almost 30 years ago, the group was started by the United Reform Church. Years later, in 2006, the Doddridge Centre became a wholly separate charitable organisation and gained a reputation as the “go-to” among the St James community.

The United Reform Church has long stopped using its building as its congregation got smaller and they joined forces with another church in the town. Now, they have given the Doddridge Centre the opportunity to purchase the building from them.

This will secure the future of the charity and enable the team to build on their continued success of enhancing and supporting local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In principle, the Doddridge Centre team has been allocated the majority of the purchase price by a grant-funding body as long as they can raise an initial £40,000.

Almost 30 years ago the group was started by the United Reform Church and years later, in 2006, the Doddridge Centre became a wholly separate charitable organisation.

Centre director Rachel Bott and chair of trustees Graham Croucher, who have been involved with the charity since 2021 and 2010 respectively, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the exciting opportunity they are presented with.

Having grown up in the town, Graham says the Doddridge Centre has been “embedded in the community for as long as he can remember”.

“It’s about helping each other,” he said. “And giving people a lift and the opportunities to better themselves. We reach out to people to end isolation and help them with anything they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel’s passion for helping others is what led her to the Doddridge Centre team. She has remained just as passionate about providing individuals with a “safe space to meet like-minded and diverse people”.

Here's how you can support the Doddridge Centre's recently launched 'buy a brick' campaign to help fundraise £40,000.

She said: “No two days are the same and the community has gelled.”

Whether it is regulars who have built support networks, or others who visit on an ad-hoc basis to socialise with a cup of tea, Rachel described the charity as having had a “massive impact”.

Talking about the chance to buy the church building, Graham said: “It’ll make us secure for the future and we’ll be the masters of our own destiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly excited as opportunities like this don’t come along very often. We’re all passionate about our community service and we want to give it our best shot.”

The Doddridge Centre is working alongside the McManus Pubs Company, namely by hosting collections in the nearby Thomas A Becket.

Monthly events are being held separately by the charity to raise funds, including a band night, family disco, karaoke evening, afternoon tea, and an inflatable day in the school holidays. They hope to offer “something for everyone”.

The team has also launched a ‘buy a brick’ campaign, in which people and organisations can donate any amount they like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hope this will instil pride and satisfaction in all donors that they have helped to secure a community hub for future generations.