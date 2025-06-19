Charity football match being hosted in memory of ‘bubbly, kind and generous’ 50-year-old

A charity football match is being hosted in memory of a “bubbly, kind and generous” 50-year-old father of three, who is said to have always had a smile on his face.

Tim Linford sadly passed away on April 4 from an illness and the best man at his wedding, Danny Macintosh, is organising this fundraiser in his memory.

Danny described Tim as a keen football follower, a cricket enthusiast and a lifelong season ticket holder at Coventry City Football Club.

Tim sadly lost his brother when he was younger and Danny said: “He never really got over it. He faced demons and mental health issues in his life.”

Though the mental health issues were separate from his unexpected and tragic passing, Danny wanted to honour Tim’s experiences by raising money for Mind in Northampton.

The hope is that the charity football match on August 24 will be the first of a series of fundraisers over the next three years – to promote the importance of people seeking support when they need it.

Tim’s passing has left a big hole in the lives of his loved ones, particularly his parents, three children and ex-wife, who he remained friends with until the end.

Danny said: “Tim was bubbly, always had a massive smile on his face, kind and generous. He was massively into sport, and got along with anybody. He was a hard-working, sociable and loving family man.”

Danny will cherish the times they spent together on family holidays and at sports matches.

August’s charity football match is being hosted at Bugbrooke Football Club, and there will be an outdoor catering van and live music for attendees to enjoy.

Danny is hopeful that this event can raise around £5,000 and the aim is to have as many people there as possible.

It will be £5 per spectator or £10 for families of three or more. All proceeds will be donated to mental health charity Mind.

Those playing in the match will be individuals who played football alongside Tim over the years, and those he considered friends.

An online fundraising page will be set up closer to the time of the event, which is also when ticket sales will begin for the community.