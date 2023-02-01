Charity celebrates 10 years of supporting vulnerable mothers and newborns across Northamptonshire

A Northampton charity is celebrating a decade of supporting vulnerable mothers and newborns, who are gifted moses baskets filled with post-birth essentials.

Baby Basics, who sent out their first ‘starter pack’ on January 29 2013, ensures vulnerable new mothers have everything they need to support their baby when they enter the world.

A decade and 2,000 starter packs later, the Baby Basics team is extremely proud of the support they have provided.

The Baby Basics Northampton team.

Gemma Stammers, the charity’s finance and communications lead, said: “This year is a celebration of the partnership the charity has built with the community and referrers.

“Our team has gone above and beyond to meet every referral as we don’t want any mother or baby to go without.

“What we do is all about respect, dignity and hope.”

The packs include a new mattress, baby clothing, bedding, towels and toiletries for both mum and baby – and the charity works with health visitors, midwives, family workers and children centres to ensure those in need are receiving them.

A Baby Basics starter pack for the mother of a baby girl.

Referrers have described the packs as “outstanding” and “beautifully presented” – despite the quick turnaround when they are produced.

The 2,000 starter pack was delivered to the Community Midwifery Central Team at Northampton General Hospital in January.

Gemma, who has been in her role since April last year and was a volunteer for more than three years prior to that, said: “The plan is to continue what we do best, and we want to know every baby is safe and every family has the essentials they need.

“We are hitting milestones quicker as the demand is higher. We had a 16 percent increase in referrals last year.”

The team does not have direct contact with those they help, but receives feedback that most recipients are “overwhelmed” to be gifted so much.

The packs have such a big impact that recipients often go on to give back to the charity in the future.

They are visited by many who have been helped, which the team enjoys as it connects them to the work they do and the benefits it has.

A year of celebratory events began with The Delapre Golf Centre Ball on January 14, and Baby Basics was selected as the chosen charity.

Theresa Amalfitano, captain of the ladies Delapre golf team, said: “I’ve worked as a midwife in Northampton for more than 30 years so I am well aware that vulnerable new mothers need help.”

So far, the ladies team has donated around 300 individual items to be used in starter packs and more than £1,000 in fundraising.

Sabrina Oakey, the charity’s volunteer and donations lead, said: “What a fantastic way to start our tenth birthday celebrations.”

Baby Basics is also encouraging supporters to host fundraisers on their behalf this year, as their generosity is the only way the charity will survive – along with grants.

The charity also hopes to raise £10,000 this year, as part of its 10th anniversary appeal.